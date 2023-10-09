Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half staff to honor the lives lost in Israel. The order is to be in effect until Sunday, October 15 at sunset.

Governor Kim Reynolds released the following statement:

Iowans mourn for the families of those killed by Hamas in Israel. Hamas’ brutality knows no bounds, with reports of holocaust survivors, women and children taken by Hamas militants from their homes as hostages or brutally murdered. Today and every day, Iowa stands in solidarity with Israel and their right to defend themselves. Governor Kim Reynolds