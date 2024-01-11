Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ plan to spend almost $100 million dollars to increase teachers’ salaries gets a positive response from educators.

The plan was mentioned in Reynolds’ condition of the state address, and she proposes raising the starting salary for teachers by 50% to $50,000 per year. Reynolds also wants to to set a minimum salary of $62,000 for teachers who have at least 12 years of experience.

Our Quad Cities News spoke with the director of the teachers union for Davenport and Bettendorf, and he says it could help attract more people into the career, but he wants the long-term focus to be keeping educators in the profession.

Reynolds said the pay increases would put Iowa among the top-five states for starting teacher salaries.