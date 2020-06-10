Iowa governor lifts 50 percent capacity limit for restaurants, bars, theaters, pools and other businesses

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday she is lifting the 50 percent capacity requirement for Iowa businesses like restaurants, bars, theaters and pools beginning this Friday.

“Results such as the consistent downward trends in positive cases and hospitalizations that were experienced for the last month allow us to confidently take additional steps forward, further relaxing restrictions and reopening businesses through a measured and responsible approach that’s driven by data,” Reynolds said.

Tables must remain six feet apart at restaurants, and other businesses must take steps to maintain social distancing and follow state guidelines.

