Iowa governor meets with local officials in Davenport

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds meets with local officials at Hotel Blackhawk in Davenport on February 12, 2021. (Zack Winiecki, OurQuadCities.com)

Fresh off lifting COVID-19 restrictions, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is meeting with local officials at Hotel Blackhawk in Davenport this morning to talk next steps.

The discussion looks to be focused on the local economy and recovery.

