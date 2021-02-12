Iowa governor meets with local officials in Davenport Local News by: Zachary Winiecki Posted: Feb 12, 2021 / 07:49 AM CST / Updated: Feb 12, 2021 / 07:49 AM CST Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds meets with local officials at Hotel Blackhawk in Davenport on February 12, 2021. (Zack Winiecki, OurQuadCities.com) Fresh off lifting COVID-19 restrictions, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is meeting with local officials at Hotel Blackhawk in Davenport this morning to talk next steps. The discussion looks to be focused on the local economy and recovery. Fresh off lifting COVID-19 restrictions, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is meeting with local officials at Hotel Blackhawk this morning to talk next steps. Discussion looks to be focused on the local economy and recovery. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/a7cyjpJlLj— Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) February 12, 2021