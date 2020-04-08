Iowa governor: ‘No playbook for the situation we’re in right now’

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced 97 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing its total to 1,145.

With the addition of one additional county, the virus has affected 79 of the 99 Iowa counties.

Reynolds also announced 1,151 negative tests in the past day. That total is now at 12,821. She added that 1,329 tests are available, 122 patients are currently hospitalized and 431 have recovered (38 percent of cases).

One person died in Linn County, bringing the Iowa total to 27.

“There is absolutely no playbook for the situation we’re in right now,” Reynolds said, before showing two central Iowa region maps (see below) and sharing details of a small business grant program.

The state received 14,000 small business relief applications.

Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham said “every application was triaged” (adding that the play on words was intentional) before awarding $10 million in state grants Tuesday night. A total of $24 million will be awarded at this point, but more could be added in the future.

When asked about people pushing the limits of social gatherings by keeping them to nine people or less, Reynolds interjected: “I wouldn’t do that. … We have put out an order that you can’t gather in groups of more than 10. Be responsible. I think the first thing I say is, ‘Stay at home.’ That’s how you limit exposure. That’s how you limit exposing other ones. Everybody has to be responsible when making those decisions. We’re gonna get together this Sunday for Easter via Zoom.”

This provides a look at most serious cases of #coronavirus in this region of Iowa per @IAGovernor. Polk, state's largest county, is part of this. @WHOhd pic.twitter.com/rbTeEkKxcs — Dave Price (@idaveprice) April 8, 2020

And here is region 2 in north central part of Iowa 9 (corrects geography in original tweet). Smaller population base than region previous slide of region 1 that I already tweeted. #COVIDー19 @WHOhd pic.twitter.com/e7g3Xqdt9Z — Dave Price (@idaveprice) April 8, 2020

Thanks for those who noticed this, but @IAPublicHealth has now posted this additional death of older person in Linn County that has now been confirmed. 27 total deaths now reported by the department so far. @WHOhdhttps://t.co/X6wwXIdabk — Dave Price (@idaveprice) April 8, 2020