Iowa governor: QC numbers improve, but ‘we’re still not at the peak’

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds shared updated RMCC Region 5 stats in her COVID-19 news conference Monday, dropping the area that includes the Quad Cities from a 9 to an 8 in their ratings.

Iowa Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter said the drop is due to case counts going up, but the severity of cases and hospitalizations going down.

It was one of two regions that went down over the weekend, so Reynolds’ advice is to keep it up.

“We’re still not at the peak. That’s not expected until the end of the month,” Reynolds said, emphasizing that social distancing needs to continue.

Reynolds announced two more deaths in Linn and Muscatine counties for a total of 43 in the state.

There were 113 new positive cases in Iowa — bringing the total to 1,710 in 82 counties — 981 new negative tests, 142 hospitalized and 741 recovered. The total of negative tests rose to 16,986.