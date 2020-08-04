Iowa governor: Raising possibility of teacher dying of COVID-19 ‘scare tactics by the media’

There have been 886 deaths in Iowa from COVID-19, but when Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds was asked by a reporter today about school board concerns that a teacher might die or a student could get sick, she got defensive and said, “This is part of the problem: The scare tactics that’s being laid out by the media.”

Associated Press reporter Dave Pitt said he had attended school board meetings when these “sincere concerns” — as he described them — were expressed. He took issue with the governor’s response, and after a short exchange, Reynolds answered at length.

At times, she seemed to get emotional: