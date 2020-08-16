Iowa governor requests federal assistance for last week’s derecho storms

FILE – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, in a Tuesday, July 7, 2020, file photo in Urbandale, Iowa. Iowa Auditor Rob Sand says the Test Iowa program brought to the state under a $28 million no-bid contract by Gov. Kim Reynolds on recommendation of actor and Iowa native Ashton Kutcher is violating state law in the way it handles test results data. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds formally requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration on Sunday night for Iowa communities and counties that were impacted by the derecho storm on Monday.

In the request to the president, Reynolds indicated the State of Iowa will need an estimated $3,998,010,354 from federal partners to recover from this unprecedented event.

The governor requested funding under the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Individual Assistance Program for 27 counties: Audubon, Benton, Boone, Cass, Cedar, Clarke, Clinton, Dallas, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Iowa, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Madison, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, Tama and Washington.

Individual Assistance Program funding provides disaster-impacted homeowners and businesses with programs and services to maximize recovery, including assistance with housing, personal property replacement, medical expenses and legal services.

Reynolds also requested funding under FEMA’s Public Assistance Program for the repair or replacement of public infrastructure and debris removal for sixteen counties: Benton, Boone, Cedar, Clinton, Dallas, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story and Tama.