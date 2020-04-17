Iowa governor: ‘Schools will not reopen this school year’

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced Friday that schools in the state will not reopen for the rest of the school year.

Spring sports also were canceled.

Reynolds also announced four new deaths — 1 in Scott County — and 191 new positive COVID-19 cases. Totals rose to 2,332 cases and 64 deaths.

Also, there were 926 negative tests (19,460 total) and 1,007 recovered patients (43 percent).

183 residents are currently hospitalized, 88 are in ICU beds and 52 are on ventilators.

The regional ratings for RMCC Region 5 and 6 in eastern Iowa stayed the same: 9 and 10, respectively.

Watch the news conference here.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.