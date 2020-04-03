Iowa governor: Shelter in place ‘a divisive issue at a time when we must be united’

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds wanted to “directly address the issue of shelter in place” at Friday’s COVID-19 news conference.

“It’s a divisive issue at a time when we must be united,” Reynolds said of the order that has been implemented in some fashion by all of the United States but Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Arkansas. “We were ahead of many states in our response efforts.”

She also listed off the timeline of her proclamations, saying that “if you did a side-by-side comparison” with other states, they are “similar.”

She added that if the time comes to shelter in place, she will call for it, “but it will be based on data.” She later said there are downsides to staying at home, like “suicides and domestic violence.”

When asked about Dr. Anthony Fauci’s surprise — “I don’t understand why that’s not happening” — that all states haven’t issued stay-at-home orders, Reynolds said, “Maybe Dr. Fauci doesn’t have all the information.”

Reynolds also said to “remain calm and stay informed. What matters is the order, not its name” and asked the media to amplify the message to stay home.

So Iowans:

Stay home.

Consider it amplified.

And if you don’t and gather in groups of 10, it turns out you can be cited for a simple misdemeanor.

Iowans caught gathering socially in a group of more than 10 could face a simple misdemeanor per @IAGovernor (I hadn't heard her say this before). @WHOhd https://t.co/zSe6SMsJ9h — Dave Price (@idaveprice) April 3, 2020

Reynolds also thanked Dr. Caitlin Pedati and her team of epidemiologists for their mitigation efforts and shared the maps showing the six areas where IDPH officials have determined Iowans separate in terms of which hospitals they go to in a crisis.

Earlier Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced 85 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in the state to 699.

Among the new cases were six from Scott County, five from Clinton County, three in Muscatine County, and one each from Dubuque County, Jackson County and Henry County, and the first reported case in Louisa County.