Iowa governor to those who can sew: ‘We need your help’ to produce masks

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Monday addressed the shortage of medical supplies for health care professionals in Iowa, and offered up a plea to those who know how to sew.
“If you can sew, we need your time and talent to produce face masks for Iowa’s frontline workers. If you’re willing and able, we need your help,” said Reynolds after thanking companies and individuals who are crafting or donating face shields. “We cannot fill 100 percent of the need.”
Reynolds said these masks can be paired with the face shields to protect health care professionals.
She said instructions are available online — we found some for the Olson Mask pattern on UnityPoint Heath’s website — and those who sew these masks can donate to any hospital they’d like — but Reynolds said to call first.
Reynolds said the metrics still don’t indicate a need to shelter in place, but she said she has received the updated guidance from the Trump administration and expects more later this week from the White House. She did not extend any restrictions currently in place.
Earlier Monday, 88 new cases in Iowa were announced, including two new deaths, bringing the Iowa total to six. At the news conference, Reynolds announced an outbreak of 21 connected to a Linn County nursing home.