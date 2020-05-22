Breaking News
Iowa governor: 'We're ready to care for Iowans'
Breaking News
Local News
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds highlighted the hospitalization numbers Friday at her daily COVID-19 news conference as evidence of a reason to be confident in reopening the state.

“We’re ready to care for Iowans whenever and wherever there’s a need,” Reynolds said, before having several experts speak in support of the state’s preparedness.

With the metrics now being updated in real-time by the Iowa Department of Public Health on coronavirus.iowa.gov, Local 4 News is taking a daily look at the numbers at 10:45 a.m. and reporting the changes from 24 hours previous.

The death toll in the state now sits at 419 (+16), positive cases at 16,415 (+461), total recoveries at 8,834 (+329) and tests administered at 119,469 (+4,438).

Reynolds said she won’t go back to reporting the daily death totals at her news conferences.

“They [Iowans] can get it every day. You all announce it every day,” Reynolds said. “Before I come into the press conference I get alert after alert from the media. … You can’t just focus on one thing.”

