Iowa governor: ‘We’re ready to care for Iowans’

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds highlighted the hospitalization numbers Friday at her daily COVID-19 news conference as evidence of a reason to be confident in reopening the state.

“We’re ready to care for Iowans whenever and wherever there’s a need,” Reynolds said, before having several experts speak in support of the state’s preparedness.

With the metrics now being updated in real-time by the Iowa Department of Public Health on coronavirus.iowa.gov, Local 4 News is taking a daily look at the numbers at 10:45 a.m. and reporting the changes from 24 hours previous.

The death toll in the state now sits at 419 (+16), positive cases at 16,415 (+461), total recoveries at 8,834 (+329) and tests administered at 119,469 (+4,438).

Reynolds said she won’t go back to reporting the daily death totals at her news conferences.

“They [Iowans] can get it every day. You all announce it every day,” Reynolds said. “Before I come into the press conference I get alert after alert from the media. … You can’t just focus on one thing.”

.@IAGovernor reminds Iowans the criteria has been expanded so anyone can get tested. Says nearly 1700 #TestIowa appointments have been made since 8am — Monica Madden (@themonicamadden) May 22, 2020

.@IAGovernor kicks off today's conference touting the state of Iowa's healthcare system.



Hospitalization numbers are something she's pointed to for why she feels confident in reopening the state.



"We're ready to care for Iowans whenever and wherever there's a need." #COVID19 — Monica Madden (@themonicamadden) May 22, 2020

.@IAGovernor says she is off modified quarantine, but she is still socially distancing and wearing mask/face covering when that is not possible—what she’s asking all Iowans to do — Megan Reuther (@MeganReuther) May 22, 2020