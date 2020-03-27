Iowa has 56 new reported cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced 56 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 additional deaths. That brings the total for the state of Iowa to 235 confirmed cases and 3 deaths related to the coronavirus.

The new cases were scattered throughout the state, but locally there was 1 additional case each in Muscatine County, and Cedar County, 2 new cases in Dubuque County, as well as the first case in Clinton County that was reported Thursday evening. Muscatine County now has a total of 7 cases, Cedar County has 5 cases, and Dubuque County has 8. Johnson County still has the most confirmed cases in the state of Iowa at 58.

The two Iowas who passed away last night was an elderly adult (81+ years) from Poweshiek County in central Iowa and an older adult (61-80 years) from Allamakee County in northeast Iowa.

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by Iowa Department of Public Health and can be found here.