Iowa has largest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases with 125

Iowa saw its largest single-day increase of positive COVID-19 cases with 125 according to the latest report from the Iowa Department of Public Health on Thursday, bringing the state total to 1,270. There were also 2 additional deaths reported from Linn County. Iowa now has had 29 fatalities due to the coronavirus.

Locally, Scott County saw another double digit increase with 11 giving that county a total of 88. Louisa County also had an increase of 11 positive cases. That county in now up to 41.

The positive cases in Muscatine County is now 70 after 9 new cases were reported.

Dubuque County with 3, Clinton and Jones County with 2, and Cedar County with 1, were the only other local counties to report new positive cases. Dubuque County has the most total cases of those counties with 31. Clinton County has 21 and Cedar County has 19. Jones County is still under 10 cases with 8.

Linn County still has the largest amount of cases with 215, adding 18 new cases on Thursday. Followed by Johnson County with 171 and Polk County with 140. Scott County still has the 4th largest count with its 88, but Muscatine County now has the 5th largest amount of cases with its 70.

Iowa has had 12,821 negative tests to date.

To get the latest statistics and information about COVID-19 in Iowa, visit the Iowa Department of Public Health website.