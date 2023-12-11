Iowa Hawkeye marching band fans have spoken and organizers of the Citrus Bowl have reversed a controversial decision regarding the game’s halftime show.

After over 9,000 signatures on a Change.org petition started by Kevin Carlson, a 1995 graduate from Iowa and a resident of Davenport, the band posted the good news on their Facebook page.

A statement from the Citrus Bowl on the page reads, “we’re working closely with Iowa and Tennessee to design a great experience for this year’s Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. The university bands will perform on the field both in pregame and at halftime. We appreciate the creativity and goodwill of the university band leaders to make this possible. During the halftime show, our live performance will be followed by traditional bowl game performances from The Hawkeye Marching Band and The Pride of the Southland Band.”

The marching band added on the post, “we are so excited to perform both pregame and halftime at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl! We are grateful to Florida Citrus Sports, both universities and our friends at The University of Tennessee Bands – Pride of the Southland Band for working together to present what is sure to be an outstanding game day experience!”

The #20 ranked University of Iowa Hawkeyes will face the #25 Tennessee Volunteers in the Citrus Bowl on January 1 at noon.