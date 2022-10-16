One man is dead following a head-in collision Saturday night in Sabula, Iowa, a Mississippi River town 28 miles east of Maquoketa.

At approximately 8:34 p.m., Sabula Police officers were dispatched by Jackson County Dispatch to an accident involving two vehicles on the Sabula causeway, near the Sabula-Savanna bridge over the river, according to a Sunday release.

Officers arrived to find two vehicles involved in a head-on collision, police said, noting one male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were taken by ambulance to Mercy North Hospital in Clinton. This driver was later flown to University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City, the release said.

The roadway was cleared and reopened by 12:39 a.m. At this time, Sabula Police are releasing limited information with respect to the family of both parties. The incident remains an ongoing investigation, with Sabula Police and the Iowa State Patrol.

Agencies that assisted Sabula were Iowa State Patrol, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Dispatch, Preston Police, Sabula Fire Department, Savanna Ambulance, Sabula Ambulance, Chaplain Barbara Hayden and Marzofka Towing.