The U.S. astronaut who’s spent the most time in space is from Iowa, and you can see her flight suit during this holiday weekend.

Iowa’s mobile museum is rolling into a QC visit Sunday, July 3 at the Freight House, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport.

It’s part of the State of Iowa’s Mobile Museum at the Freight House (421 W. River Drive, Davenport) on Sunday, July 3 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., as part of the bi-state Red, White and Boom!

“Iowa History 101: Iowa’s People & Places” is packed with 56 artifacts and a video that explores 13,000 years of Iowa history.

The Mobile Museum in front of the Iowa State Capitol, Des Moines.

Housed in a custom-built Winnebago, the 300-square-foot museum on wheels launched in 2017 and completed its first 99-county tour in 2019, making 175 stops along the way and attracting nearly 65,000 visitors, including 11,400 students.

The current exhibit debuted last year – Scott County is its 23rd county stop — and will continue its new 99-county journey through 2023.

Jessica Rundlett, special projects and outreach coordinator at the State Historical Museum of Iowa, said Friday that the NASA-issued flight suit worn by record-breaking astronaut Peggy Whitson of Beaconsfield (south of Des Moines) is her favorite piece in the Mobile Museum.

“She just retired, but she’s definitely a contemporary astronaut. When we were on a 2017 to 2019 Mobile Museum tour, she was in space at that time,” she said.

Iowa’s Peggy Whitson, the astronaut who’s lived in space more than any American, pictured in a 2009 NASA photo.

Whitson wore the space suit during one of multiple expeditions (totaling 665 days) aboard the International Space Station. She’s the first woman to serve as ISS commander twice, and Whitson broke the longest in space record in April 2017 at age 57.

“Our first tour was a success because we shared an engaging Iowa history experience in towns across the entire state, and Iowans are eager for us to come back with a new exhibition,” State Historical Society of Iowa Administrator Susan Kloewer said in a press release. “We’re grateful to our community hosts and generous sponsors who are helping make this next 99-county tour possible.”



The new exhibition shares stories from Iowa’s past with an eclectic array of artifacts from the State Historical Museum of Iowa’s permanent collection, plus a video narrated by WOI-TV host Jackie Schmillen.

A Meskwaki cradleboard from the late 1800s, part of the Iowa exhibit.

Guests will see iconic artifacts that reflect the role of Iowans in state, national and international events, including a Meskwaki cradleboard representing the past and continued presence of Native nations in Iowa. They’ll also see women’s suffrage materials from the early 1900s and the pen used by Iowa Governor William Harding to sign Iowa’s resolution in support of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.



Other artifacts include a menu from a dinner held in Des Moines for Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev in 1959, as well as photos of a southeast Asian refugee and Sudanese women in central Iowa.

Reflecting role in global events

“These images and objects remind us of the role Iowans played in global events,” State Curator Leo Landis said. “It’s easy to overlook the significant contributions Iowans have made in promoting equality and liberty, but this exhibit can inspire all Iowans to understand and appreciate Iowa’s past and promote these values.”



EMC Insurance Companies sponsored the first tour and renewed its support for the new exhibition.



“EMC Insurance Companies has deep roots in Iowa,” Beth Nigut, EMC Executive Vice President, said. “We’re proud to be a part of our state’s history and excited to help share it with Iowans across the state.”

The idea for the mobile museum emerged in 2014 from a series of community conversations organized by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, which oversees the State Historical Society of Iowa. Iowans care deeply about history and made it clear they wanted new ways to access the State Historical Museum’s resources.

An Iowa women’s suffrage hand fan from 1916.

Iowans may request a visit from the mobile museum for their local schools, libraries, museums, community festivals, county fairs and other places where people gather. Visits are complimentary and the tours are self-guided.

The current exhibit also includes coins used by the Hudson Bay Company (a fur trading business) in Dubuque in 1800.

The Mobile Museum often visits special events that attract a good crowd, Rundlett said Friday.

“We try our best to be parts of special events because it’s hard to get people to leave their house,” she said. “But if we can on-site at an event that people are already visiting, it just varies for everyone. So Red, White and Boom was a perfect opportunity.”

State Curator Leo Landis greets a visitor to the Iowa History 101 exhibit in the Mobile Museum.

More details are available at iowaculture.gov. Iowans can also follow the Mobile Museum’s statewide journey on Facebook at facebook.com/IowaHistory.



