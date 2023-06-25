Three big lottery prizes all were won this weekend in Iowa.

The first was a $1 million Mega Millions® prize in that game’s Friday drawing, followed by an InstaPlay jackpot of nearly $400,000 and a Powerball® prize of $2 million, both won on Saturday, a news release says.

The winning streak demonstrates the random nature of lottery games, and the key detail emphasized by the Iowa Lottery: You never know when or where the next big winner will hit.

Saturday’s big wins were in the Super 7s Progressive InstaPlay and Powerball games. Someone who bought a ticket in Cascade in northeast Iowa won a Super 7s Progressive jackpot of $390,191. Then in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, a player who bought a ticket in Ottumwa won a prize of $2 million.

In Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, someone who bought a ticket at Smokin’ Joe’s, 3120 Rocikingham Road, Davenport, won a $1 million prize.

Here are the details about each of the prizes and games involved.

Powerball: The Powerball prize of $2 million was won Saturday with a ticket purchased at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh, 1027 N. Quincy Ave. in Ottumwa. The ticket came within one number of Saturday’s $424 million jackpot, matching the first five numbers but missing the Powerball to initially win a $1 million prize. But whoever bought the ticket added the Power Play option to the play, which multiplies prizes at the Match 5 level to $2 million.

The Ottumwa ticket was the only one in the country to win a $2 million prize in Saturday’s drawing.

Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were: 2-38-44-50-62 and Powerball 19. The Power Play number was 3. No one matched all six numbers to win Saturday’s jackpot, so the big prize climbs to an estimated $440 million annuity, $230.5 million lump-sum option, for the game’s next drawing on Monday.

Hy-Vee will receive a $2,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the $2 million ticket in Ottumwa.

InstaPlay: The Super 7s Progressive InstaPlay jackpot of $390,191 was won Saturday with a ticket purchased at Casey’s, 717 First Ave. E. in Cascade. Super 7s Progressive InstaPlay is a $30 game. Its jackpot starts at $50,000 and increases with each ticket sold statewide until it is won.

The Super 7s Progressive jackpot had been growing for more than two months. Prior to Saturday’s lucky hit, it had last been won on April 4 with a ticket purchased in Marion.

The InstaPlay product combines features from instant-scratch and lotto games. InstaPlay tickets are called scratchless because they have no security coating that needs to be removed to determine the prize won.

Mega Millions: The Mega Millions prize of $1 million was won Friday with a ticket purchased at Smokin’ Joe’s, 3120 Rockingham Road in Davenport. The ticket came within one number of Friday’s $320 million jackpot, matching the first five numbers but missing the Mega Ball.

The Davenport ticket was the only one in the country to win a $1 million prize in Friday’s drawing.

Friday’s winning numbers were: 13-62-65-67-69 and Mega Ball 14. The Megaplier® was 5. No one matched all six numbers to win Friday’s jackpot, so the big prize climbs to an estimated $343 million annuity, $180.1 million lump-sum option, for the game’s next drawing on Tuesday.

Smokin’ Joe’s will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the $1 million-winning ticket in Davenport.

Powerball and Mega Millions are both lotto games with jackpot prizes that have topped $1 billion. But while Powerball’s drawings are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, Mega Millions drawings are on Tuesdays and Fridays.

All three big prizes from this weekend must be claimed at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. Lottery offices are open Monday through Friday, and appointments are strongly encouraged for those claims.

To make an appointment or contact the lottery with questions, the winners are welcome to call the lottery at 515-725-7900 or email to wmaster@ialottery.com.

About the Iowa Lottery: Since the lottery’s start in 1985, its players have won more than $5.4 billion in prizes while the lottery has raised more than $2.3 billion for state programs. Today, lottery proceeds help the state in multiple ways. They support Iowa veterans and their families through the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund. They help the families of Iowa peace officers, firefighters and corrections employees who die in the line of duty. And they provide help for a variety of significant projects through the state General Fund.