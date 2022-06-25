In response to the Dobbs V. Jackson Women’s Health Organization Ruling by the U. S. Supreme Court, a protest rally is planned for Sunday in Davenport.

“We must ‘take heart’ and remember that neither the courts nor the governor, neither alone nor in concert, can deny Iowans their long-standing and hard-won basic privacy protections,” Iowa House District 97 Democratic candidate Ken Croken said in a news release.

“For this reason, I’m asking people who share these values to join me and other like-minded Iowans Sunday, June 26 at 3 p.m. on the south end (West Lombard Street) of Vander Veer Botanical Park in central Davenport in order to demonstrate dissatisfaction with (the) Supreme Court action.”

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, saying there no longer is a federal Constitutional right to an abortion.

“Iowans will lose everything on November 8 if we fail to elect a majority to the 2023 Iowa General Assembly that reflects our values and belief that every Iowan has a fundamental right to manage, without government interference, one of the most intimate aspects of human life, reproductive freedom,” Croken said in the release.