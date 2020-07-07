Iowa, Illinois top list of states most heavily impacted by Cyclospora outbreak

Increasing cases of Cyclospora in Iowa and Illinois have been linked to the consumption of bagged salads. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, OurQuadCities.com)

The national food and safety law firm of Ron Simon & Associates, along with local counsel the Hammer Law Firm, PLC, filed a sixth Cyclospora lawsuit Monday as the number of bagged salad outbreak victims continues to increase in eight Midwestern states.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” says Food Safety Attorney Ron Simon.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, by the close of June, there were 206 laboratory-confirmed Cyclospora cases linked to consumption of Fresh Express bagged salads in the following states:

Iowa (74 cases)

Illinois (57 cases)

Minnesota (25 cases)

Nebraska (20 cases)

Wisconsin (13 cases)

Missouri (10 cases)

North Dakota (6 cases)

Kansas (1)

Ron Simon & Associates says this number is expected to grow “as victims brave the COVID-19-challenged medical system to get treatment and a Cyclospora screen” — the specific test needed to test for the parasite.

The law firm adds that at least 31 states are believed to have received the tainted Fresh Express salad mixes.

Monday’s lawsuit was filed against Fresh Express and Hy-Vee in Lucas County, Iowa on behalf of Kathleen Chester, who purchased a Hy-Vee garden salad on May 29. After eating the salad, Chester began experiencing diarrhea, stomach cramps, severe bloating, nausea and weight loss.

Chester was forced to seek medical treatment at the Lucas County Health Center and was found to have Cyclospora. She was interviewed by health officials at the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, who confirmed she was part of the Fresh Express Bagged Salad Mix Cyclospora outbreak.

Chester continues to recover from Cyclospora food poisoning.

“As the number of victims continues to grow, we encourage people who have purchased and eaten bagged salad mixes from Wal-Mart, Hy-Vee, ALDI and Jewel-Osco who have been experiencing the symptoms of Cyclospora to get tested,” said Simon in an issued statement. “Getting tested will enable the victims to receive the proper medical treatment and will also help health officials track and bring an end to this outbreak.”

Ron Simon & Associates have established a Cyclospora Claim Center to assist victims in the outbreak, which can be reached toll-free at 1-888-335-4901 or online here and here.