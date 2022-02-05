One Human Family of the QCA, along with the American Association of University Women (AAUW) of Iowa, the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa & Action Fund and Progress Iowa, will sponsor a free statewide “Iowa is Better Than This” event – a lament of what the groups consider to be discriminatory legislation – at 5 p.m. Feb. 16.

The hybrid event will include live and online participation from those at different sites around the state who will highlight how actions of the Iowa Legislature, many of which were signed into law by the governor, will negatively impact state residents.

Issues of concern addressed during the event will include, but are not be limited to:

LGBTQ+ issues

Voting rights

Gun accessibility

Housing discrimination

Educational curriculum

The right to peaceful protest

Treatment of immigrants.

“The actions taken by the Iowa Legislature and then signed into law by the governor do not represent what so many of us in the state believe in or want in our communities,” Rabbi Henry Karp, co-founder of One Human Family QCA, said in a news release.

“It is time to stand up and say enough is enough,” Karp continued. “Iowa is a beautiful and culturally diverse state. We need laws that honor all who live in our state. What the Iowa Legislature has proposed and codified into law does not honor or reflect what Iowa stands for. It tears at the very fabric of the heart of what is good about our state.”

According to the Rev. Richard Hendricks, co-founder of One Human Family QCA, the actions taken by the Iowa Legislature are counter to what the state has always stood for. “’Iowa Nice’ is a term long associated with those who live in the state. It should mean that we care about each and every Iowan,”Hendricks said.

“Teachers are there to help our young citizens think critically and be the best they can be, no matter their race, religion or sexual orientation. Our beloved ‘Iowa Nice,’ where we respect all of our citizens and honor their dignity, seems to have flown out the window.”

Dale Blesz, education professor at St. Ambrose University, Davenport, is the author of the lament document that will be read during the hybrid event. “It is all aspects of what we hold dear in our state — from voting rights to the right to peacefully protest and the welcoming of immigrants, an act that was wonderfully modeled by former Gov. Robert Ray,” he said in the release.

Register for the event here.

One Human Family is a community-based organization, including, but not limited to, faith leaders, civic leaders, educators and proud Iowa-Illinois Quad-Citians who care deeply about addressing issues of discrimination, hatred and injustice in our communities. Its mission is to welcome and protect the life, dignity and human rights of all people in all places in the community.