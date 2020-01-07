Closings
Iowa is one of the top states for millennials

If you’re a millennial living in Iowa, then you’re in the right place.

According to a study by Zippia.com, Iowa ranks second among all 50 states when it comes to quality of living for millennials.

Each state was ranked based on four catergories:

  • Millennial unemployment rate
  • Average student loan debt
  • Millennial home ownership
  • Percent of millennials living in poverty

Iowa has a low 4% unemployment rate among millennials, along with a poverty rate of 11%. Both of these factors create a high home ownership rate with millennials in Iowa.

To get more information or see how other states ranked, visit Best States for Millennials on Zippia.com.

