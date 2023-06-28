For the fourth time in five days, a lottery player in Iowa has won a major prize.

The latest big win hit Tuesday in the Lucky for Life® game. Someone who bought a ticket in Centerville won a prize of $25,000 a year for life. That follows a $1 million Mega Millions® prize won Friday in Davenport, and then on Saturday, an InstaPlay jackpot of nearly $400,000 in Cascade and a Powerball® prize of $2 million in Ottumwa.

An Ottumwa woman claimed the $2 million Powerball prize on Monday, while the other major prizes remain unclaimed.

The winning streak demonstrates the random nature of lottery games, and a key detail emphasized by the Iowa Lottery: You never know when or where the next big winner will hit.

The winning Lucky for Life ticket, purchased at Bratz Oil Corp., 102 Drake Ave. in Centerville, matched the first five numbers but missed the Lucky Ball in the game’s Tuesday drawing to win at its second prize level of $25,000 a year for life. The winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing were 1-15-20-31-44 and Lucky Ball 18.

It is the 19th big Iowa win in Lucky for Life since the game’s January 2016 debut in the state.

Bratz Oil will receive a $500 bonus from the lottery for selling the ticket winning $25,000 a year for life.

Lucky for Life is a $2 game with drawings each night. The game’s top two prize levels are described as “lasting as long as you do,” meaning that they are truly for life. The minimum guaranteed payout for those two prize levels is 20 years, and there is a lump-sum option for players who would prefer that rather than lifetime annuity payments.

Players in Lucky for Life choose five numbers from a pool of 48 for the white balls and one out of 18 numbers for the Lucky Ball. Players can win the game’s top prize of $1,000 a day for life by matching all six numbers selected in one of its drawings. The game’s second prize – for matching the first five numbers but missing the Lucky Ball – is $25,000 a year for life. Other prize levels in the game range from $3 up to $5,000.

Here are the details about the other two recent major Iowa Lottery prizes that remain unclaimed.

InstaPlay: The Super 7s Progressive InstaPlay jackpot of $390,191 was won Saturday with a ticket purchased at Casey’s, 717 First Ave. E. in Cascade.

Super 7s Progressive InstaPlay is a $30 game. Its jackpot starts at $50,000 and increases with each ticket sold statewide until it is won.

The InstaPlay product combines features from instant-scratch and lotto games. InstaPlay tickets are called scratchless because they have no security coating that needs to be removed to determine the prize won.

Mega Millions: The Mega Millions prize of $1 million was won Friday with a ticket purchased at Smokin’ Joe’s, 3120 Rockingham Road in Davenport. The ticket came within one number of Friday’s $320 million jackpot, matching the first five numbers but missing the Mega Ball.

The Davenport ticket was the only one in the country to win a $1 million prize in that night’s drawing.

Friday’s winning numbers were: 13-62-65-67-69 and Mega Ball 14. The Megaplier® was 5.

Smokin’ Joe’s will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the $1 million-winning ticket in Davenport.

Powerball and Mega Millions are both lotto games with jackpot prizes that have topped $1 billion. But while Powerball’s drawings are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, Mega Millions drawings are on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Prizes won in Iowa of more than $250,000 must be claimed at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. Lottery offices are open Monday through Friday, and appointments are strongly encouraged for those claims.

If the winners have questions before coming forward to claim the prize, they are welcome to call the lottery at 515-725-7900 or email wmaster@ialottery.com.

About the Iowa Lottery: Since the lottery’s start in 1985, its players have won more than $5.4 billion in prizes while the lottery has raised more than $2.3 billion for state programs. Today, lottery proceeds help the state in multiple ways. They support Iowa veterans and their families through the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund. They help the families of Iowa peace officers, firefighters and corrections employees who die in the line of duty. And they provide help for a variety of significant projects through the state General Fund.