Iowa Lottery prize of $25,000 a year for life sold Thursday in Cedar Rapids

Someone who bought a lottery ticket at a Cedar Rapids convenience store won a prize of $25,000 a year for life Thursday in the Lucky for Life game, according to an Iowa Lottery release. The big win came just hours after a central Iowa man claimed that same prize from an October drawing in the game.

The Cedar Rapids ticket matched the first five numbers but missed the Lucky Ball in Thursday night’s drawing to win Lucky for Life’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life. The winning ticket was purchased at Casey’s, 641 Edgewood Road NW in Cedar Rapids.

It is Iowa’s 13th big winner in the game since it debuted in January 2016 in the state.

The Cedar Rapids prize was won the same day that a central Iowa man claimed the game’s prize of $25,000 a year for life he won in the Oct. 13 drawing. Michael “Micky” Pietz of Adel said he had his winning ticket in his wallet for a couple weeks before checking it and realizing he’d won big.

Lucky for Life is a $2 game with drawings each night. The game’s top two prize levels are described as “lasting as long as you do,” meaning that they are truly for life. The minimum guaranteed payout for those two prize levels is 20 years, and there is a lump-sum option for players who would prefer that rather than lifetime annuity payments.

The winning numbers in Thursday’s Lucky for Life drawing were: 6-9-12-23-41 and Lucky Ball 8. Casey’s will receive a $500 bonus from the lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Players in Lucky for Life choose five numbers from a pool of 48 for the white balls and 1 out of 18 numbers for the Lucky Ball. Players can win the game’s top prize of $1,000 a day for life by matching all six numbers selected in one of its drawings. The game’s second prize – for matching the first five numbers but missing the Lucky Ball – is $25,000 a year for life. Other prize levels in the game range from $3 up to $5,000.

Prizes at the top two levels in Lucky for Life must be claimed at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. The lottery currently offers prize claims by appointment at its offices. Full details are available on the lottery’s website here.

If the winner or winners of the Cedar Rapids ticket have questions before coming forward to claim the prize, they are welcome to call the lottery at 515-725-7900. Players in Lucky for Life have up to 365 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes won in Iowa.