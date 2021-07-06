Iowa man arrested for drugs, box of fake urine

On Sunday, the Henderson County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Chadwick D. Scott, 47, of Middletown, Iowa, for a defective muffler on US 34 near Carmen Road just east of Gulfport, Illinois.

A check of the Scott’s driver’s license by the deputy showed that it was revoked in Iowa..

Deputies then searched Scott’s vehicle and found drug paraphernalia containing methamphetamine and a box of synthetic urine with heating pads.

Scott was taken to the Henderson County Jail and charged with driving with a suspended license, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a device to defraud a drug screening.

Scott posted a $500 bond after seeing a judge.