Iowa man faces felony drug charge following traffic stop in Illinois

An Iowa man is facing a felony drug charge after police located marijuana in his vehicle early Sunday morning following a traffic stop in Jo Daviess County.

The traffic stop was performed around 1:04 a.m., when deputies spotted a vehicle speeding on U.S. Route 20, near Pearl Street, rural Stockton.

When they approached the vehicle, deputies immediately recognized the strong odor of burnt cannabis emitting from it.

After a search, deputies located approximately 947 grams of suspected cannabis in multiple bags.

The man was identified as 37-year-old Jamal L. Curtis, of Dubuque.

Curtis was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis, a Class 3 felony, and speeding.

Other occupants of the vehicle included 29-year-old Richard M. Wilson, of Sauk Village, Ill., and 38-year-old Michael D. Harris, of Dubuque.

Neither of these individuals were charged.

