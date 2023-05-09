A Winfield, Iowa man is behind bars after authorities in two counties received reports of a sexual assault of a minor.

On May 2, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sexual assault of a minor that had happened over the weekend. During the preliminary investigation, Detectives learned that the victim also reported being assaulted in Louisa County by a registered sex offender. The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office began working with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office to continue the investigation. Later that evening, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant in the 2100 block of S Avenue in Winfield.

Shawn Weaver (Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office)

As a result of the search warrant and investigation, Shawn Weaver, age 44, was taken into custody by the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. He has been charged with:

Sexual abuse in the second degree- second offense- Class B Felony

Lascivious acts with a child- Class C Felony

Sexual exploitation with a minor- Class C Felony

Indecent contact with a child- Aggravated Misdemeanor

Two counts of sex offender registry violations- Aggravated Misdemeanors

Weaver also has a warrant for his arrest for Sexual Abuse in the second degree in Des Moines County.