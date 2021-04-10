Iowa man injured in Illinois single-truck crash

The driver of a truck tractor semi-trailer was injured early Saturday when the vehicle overturned on U. S. Route 67 south at Illinois Route 135 in Monmouth, Ill.

The single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. when the black 2009 Peterbilt was on U. S. Route 67 southbound at Illinois Route 135 in Monmouth, a news release from Illinois State Police says.

Clayton R. Pacha, 21, from Washington, Iowa, was driving.

Pacha failed to slow down to get around the curves in the road, lost control and left the roadway, the release says. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.