A 25-year-old Dubuque man was killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash, according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

At 3:45 a.m. Monday, deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 20 westbound just east of North Imbus Lane for a single-vehicle accident with injuries.

Treyvor Craven, 25, of Dubuque, was thrown from the vehicle and found near it. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jo Daviess County Coroner.

During the investigation, deputies learned the vehicle was traveling west on Highway 20 when he apparently lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and came to rest in the ditch, the release says.

East Dubuque Police, Menominee Dunleith Fire Department, Galena EMS and Galena Police assisted.