Chad Allen Williams, age 47, of Johnston, was sentenced on Friday, June 3 to five years in federal prison for Making a Destructive Device and Unlawful Drug User in Possession of a Firearm. His term of imprisonment will be followed by three years of supervised release. Williams pled guilty to the charges on January 20.

According to court documents, he admitted to detonating homemade explosive devices on a public street in Ankeny on May 12 and June 7, 2021. A third explosive device was found in the same location on the morning of June 9. The device, which did not detonate despite apparent attempts to do so, was found to contain significant amounts of metallic shrapnel. With the assistance of neighbors and other community members, law enforcement traced the devices to Williams and executed a search warrant at his Johnston residence on June 18. As a result of the warrant, agents located controlled substances and items consistent with the manufacture of explosive devices, including the specific explosive devices located in Ankeny. Agents also seized a loaded Ruger, Model P89, nine-millimeter pistol in Williams’ vehicle. Following the execution of the search warrant, Williams admitted to manufacturing and placing the explosive devices on the Ankeny street. He also admitted to being a user of methamphetamine, which disqualified him from the right to possess a firearm.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Ankeny Police Department; the Iowa Department of Public Safety Intelligence Division; the Iowa State Fire Marshall; and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa prosecuted the case.