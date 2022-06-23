Aaron Allen Tripses, age 33, was sentenced in Davenport on June 22 to 360 months in prison for Production of Child Pornography. Following his prison term, he was ordered to serve seven years of supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

According to court documents, law enforcement responded to Tripses’ residence in reference to a welfare check, where they discovered that Tripses had assaulted an adult female. Law enforcement later received information suggesting that Tripses’ phone contained evidence of his sexual abuse of a minor. Multiple search warrants were executed on Tripses’ devices and accounts. Officers located over 1,400 images and videos depicting Tripses engaging in sex acts with a minor, including depictions of acts of violence such as prolonged strangulation. Officers located dozens of videos of women in public places being filmed without their knowledge.

On January 18, 2022, Tripses pleaded guilty to Production of Child Pornography. He had a prior adjudication for sexual assault against a minor as well as other convictions for assaulting a child and woman. As a part of the sentencing, the Court found that Tripses had engaged in a pattern of activity involving prohibited sexual conduct. United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The matter was investigated by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office; the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation; and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative. The initiative was started in 2006 as a nationwide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action and public awareness to reduce the incidences of sexual exploitation of children.

Anyone having knowledge of a child being sexually abused is encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.