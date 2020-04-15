Iowa metrics: Even with outbreak, state says QC region at lower risk than last week

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced four new deaths, 96 new positive cases, 407 negative tests, 171 hospitalized and 3,048 tests available.

The state totals now sit at 53 deaths, 1,995 positive cases, 17,874 negative tests and 908 recovered.

RMCC Region 5, which includes the Quad Cities and spent most of April at 9 in the state’s ratings before dropping to 8 on Monday, rose from a 7 to an 8 today with the ongoing outbreak in Louisa County.

Iowa Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter attributed that stability to hospitalization rate.

“We would need an increase in hospitalization rate to trigger that,” Reisetter said in response to a question asking why the region hadn’t returned to a 9. “It’s not just the new cases.”

Reisetter said previously that the drop over the weekend was due to case counts going up and the severity of cases and hospitalizations going down.

Still, Reynolds and Reisetter emphasized that the peak is not yet upon Iowa, so continue social distancing if you have to leave your home.