Iowa military moms support families during holiday season

A group of Iowa moms is on a mission to help military families this holiday season.

The Military Mamas Network Iowa Chapter is hosting Mission Elf, which gives community members the chance to sponsor kids if their parents are serving.

About 40 families in Iowa have signed up to receive gifts. The coordinator said it’s crucial to spread some holiday cheer during a hard year.

“It’s been a very rough year, especially for the guards people, we have so many units that are deployed right now. And with everything going on, their families seem to be struggling more. They’ve lost their jobs, they are struggling so much more than they normally would,” chapter lead Cynthia Valenta said.

“It’s important we show our care and respect for them because their families sacrifice as much as the soldier.”

Those interested in participating in Mission Elf are asked to email Iowa Chapter president Cynthia Valenta at ia.cedarrapids@militarymamanetwork.org or visit the Facebook page. The deadline to sign up is December 12th. To donate, visit https://militarymamanetwork.myshopify.com/collections/donations-and-fundraisers/products/iowa-mission-elf.