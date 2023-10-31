Iowa Mobile ID is now up and running.

The app from the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) lets users keep a digital version of a driver’s license on a smartphone. The app uses a QR code to create a contactless and secure way to verify identity and is a companion to a physical identification card that will need to be kept on-hand. Users should check with businesses or look for the Mobile ID logo to see if they accept it. Users should note the Mobile ID is not a valid form of voter ID.

Iowa Mobile ID is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play. For more information, click here.