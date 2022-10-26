WASHINGTON — Two Iowans charged in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol will not be tried in front of a jury.
Deborah Sandoval and her son Salvador Sandoval Jr. will instead receive a bench trial for their actions on January 6th. That means a judge will decide the verdict in the case, not a jury.
Deborah Sandoval, of Des Moines, is charged with:
- Obstruction of an Official Proceeding
- Entering a Restricted Building
- Disorderly Conduct
- Parading/Demonstrating in a Capitol Building
- Acts of Violence in the Capitol Grounds
Salvador Sandoval Jr., of Ankeny, is charged with:
- Civil Disorder (three counts)
- Assaulting Certain Officers (three counts)
- Obstruction of an Official Proceeding
- Entering a Restricted Building
- Disorderly/Disruptive Conduct
- Engaging in Physical Violence
- Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
- Parading/Demonstrating in a Capitol Building
- Acts of Violence in the Capitol Grounds
Their trials are scheduled to begin December 14th in Washington, D.C.