WASHINGTON — Two Iowans charged in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol will not be tried in front of a jury.



Deborah Sandoval and her son Salvador Sandoval Jr. will instead receive a bench trial for their actions on January 6th. That means a judge will decide the verdict in the case, not a jury.

Deborah Sandoval, of Des Moines, is charged with:

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding

Entering a Restricted Building

Disorderly Conduct

Parading/Demonstrating in a Capitol Building

Acts of Violence in the Capitol Grounds

Salvador Sandoval Jr., of Ankeny, is charged with:

Civil Disorder (three counts)

Assaulting Certain Officers (three counts)

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding

Entering a Restricted Building

Disorderly/Disruptive Conduct

Engaging in Physical Violence

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading/Demonstrating in a Capitol Building

Acts of Violence in the Capitol Grounds

Their trials are scheduled to begin December 14th in Washington, D.C.