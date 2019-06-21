Iowa mother grateful free vision test helped improve her daughter’s vision

Eldridge Iowa — A child in Iowa now sees the world in a whole new way. An Iowa hospital and the lion’s club joined forces to improve her vision.

It was just a regular day for Kayla Smolek and she saw a free vision test being offered while she was running errands. A few weeks later she got news that would change her daughter Annabelle’s life forever.

“When I got that packet in the mail,” Smokle. said. “I was very uh, at first I was kind of upset because you know, you don’t know what’s causing that blurry vision.”

Smolek was a new mother that wanted to do anything to help improve her daughter’s sight.

“The doctor was explaining to us how if we didn’t catch it that early it could affect her walking and just developmental things,” Smolek said.

It is success stories like this one, is the reason the lion’s club and Iowa’s children hospital come together every year for their golf tournament to raise money to provide these vision screening for children who may be at risk of being visually impaired.

“Days like today are almost kind of overwhelming because it’s when you get a bigger group of people together and you really see the impact and how much people care about what they’re doing,” Lori Short said.

Despite the rainy day, dozens of people came together for a great cause. It was their generosity that help improve Annabelle’s sight by providing her with glasses.