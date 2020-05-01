Iowa moves to next phase on Friday; gyms, restaurants, stores reopen in 77 counties

Iowa moves to next phase of reopening on Friday.

“Today in 77 counties with low or no virus activity, restaurants, fitness centers, retail stores, and close malls may reopen at 50 percent of normal operating capacity according to specific requirements or protocols designed to protect workers, customers, and communities,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said during Friday’s daily briefing.

Across all the counties, churches, synagogues, and other houses of worship may choose to reopen for religious services.

In the Local 4 viewing area, Scott, Muscatine, Louisa, Des Moines and Henry counties will remain closed, while Clinton, Jackson, and Cedar counties will reopen today.

The state reported 740 new cases of COVID 19 on Friday, bringing the state total to 7,885. Additional eight deaths were also reported, bringing the statewide death toll to 170.