Iowa National Guard activates additional soldiers

The Davenport Readiness Center on West Kimberly Road and Wisconsin Avenue — as seen on July 3, 2019 — replaced Brady Street Armory. (File photo contributed by @JohnBlunk via Twitter)

Approximately 40 soldiers from the 67th Troop Command, based in Iowa City, were activated on March 26 to augment the state’s COVID-19 response, the Iowa National Guard announced Thursday.

Soldiers assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment of the 67th Troop Command established an operations and planning cell at the Iowa City Readiness Center to analyze, prepare and coordinate Iowa National Guard support to county, state and federal agencies responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in the eastern half of the state.

In addition to activating these additional soldiers, the Iowa National Guard continues to support the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to ensure delivery of in-demand medical supplies. Soldiers delivered approximately 66 pallets to 23 county distribution centers, Thursday. These pallets contained medical personal protective equipment used by healthcare workers to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Iowa National Guard has delivered nearly 140 pallets of protective equipment to 55 counties across the state since these distribution missions began on March 24.

There are now more than 90 soldiers and airmen on duty supporting a variety of COVID-19 response missions across the state.