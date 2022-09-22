A man from Iowa made his national television debut far from home on Wednesday night.

His family and friends cheered him on as he competes on “Survivor.”

Cody Assenmacher is one of 18 contestants in the reality show’s 43rd season.

The 35-year-old is stranded on the island of Fiji with the rest of them.

He grew up in Preston. That’s 15 miles east of Maquoketa.

He currently lives in Hawaii and works in elevator sales.

Supporters packed the downtown pub in Preston on Wednesday to watch.

His parents say they’re in the dark about how he did.

“We don’t wanna know it, ’cause we wanna watch it like everyone else,” his mom said. “Yeah and you know back in November when he was trying for it… we couldn’t tell anybody that he was trying for it. So it was one of those deals where you’ve gotta keep it a secret and I don’t wanna go back through that secret stuff again. So I can honestly say when somebody asks me, ‘Do you know who won?’ I can honestly say, ‘No.'”

“Survivor” airs Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. on Local 4 WHBF.