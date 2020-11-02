Iowa native, Maddie Poppe, to perform in Davenport this December

Singer, Maddie Poppe, is set to perform at the Adler Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 19. at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. It can be purchased in-person at the Adler Theatre Box Office located at 136. E. 3rd St. or online at Ticketmaster.com

Guests purchasing tickets must follow new health and safety guidelines, which include wearing face coverings, maintaining the distance between groups, and staying home if sick or if a person has had contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Health and safety protocols can be reviewed at AdlerTheatre.com

Maddie Poppe, age 22, is from Clarksville, Iowa, and is a season 16 winner of American Idol. She has two albums, including “Songs from the Basement,” and “Going Going Gone.”