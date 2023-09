The new Army Chief of Staff is an Iowa native.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Gen. Randy George by a 96-1 vote. Senator Joni Ernst indicated her support for the General on the Senate floor. Gen. George has been serving as the acting Chief of Staff of the Army, and he was Vice Chief before that.

Over the years, George worked as the Senior Official under the Secretary of Defense, commanded divisions in the United States, Afghanistan and spent time deployed in Iraq.