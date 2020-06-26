Iowa new cases: 494; Scott County new cases: 34

Iowa had an increase of 494 positive cases giving the state a total of 27,555.

There were also seven deaths reported, including one in Muscatine County. Iowa now has over 700 deaths associated to COVID-19 at 701.

In total, 282,014 Iowans have been tested with an overall positivity rate of 9.8%. There have been 17,175 cases reported recovered in the state.

In Scott County, the new cases increased by 34 bringing the county total to 530. Scott County has seen the highest cases reported over the past few days since the first cases were reported in late April.

So far there have been 11,293 tests performed in the county with an overall positivity rate of 4.7%. 394 cases have been reported as recovered.

Since Iowa no longer sends out official reports of numbers, OurQuadCities.com checked the COVID-19 in Iowa website at 10:45am on Friday and compared them to the numbers from the same time on Thursday to generate the reported numbers.

