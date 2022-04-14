Iowa is no longer guaranteed to be the first in the presidential-nomination process for the Democratic Party.

The Democratic National Committee is approving a new framework to determine the schedule for the 2024 primary and caucus season, according to a Democratic National Committee Rules and Bylaws Committee document.

Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina traditionally have held those early races. The DNC will now instead select, at the most, five states that will be allowed to hold their nominating events before the first Tuesday in March, the document says.

In a document obtained by Local 4 News, Democrats set three criteria for a 2024 nominating calendar that

reflects the principle that the party’s diversity is its strength puts Democrats in the best position to win across the ballot in November 2024 and contributes to a fair and sound electoral process.

States now must apply to be among those first states.

Iowa’s Rules and Bylaws Committee Member Scott Brennan voted against the changes.

Iowa Democratic Chairman Ross Wilburn says Iowa will apply to remain in the early window. The “Iowa Democratic Party will also be engaging with numerous stakeholders all over Iowa to explore substantive changes to the caucuses that would make them more straightforward, transparent and accessible, addressing concerns that some members of the DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee have expressed,” Wilburn said in a statement.

“It is clear that some members (of the Rules and Bylaws Committee) appear to have pre-judged an outcome with respect to caucuses,” he added.

The DNC decision opens the door for other states to make a pitch to be among the first to hold nominating races. Jake Lewis, deputy director of the Illinois Democratic Party, told Jim Niedelman, with Local 4 News, that Illinois could make a bid to become one of those five early contests.

Local 4 News also learned Iowa Republicans have reaffirmed rules that allow Iowa to hold the first-in-the-nation GOP nominating contest.

“Iowans take their responsibility seriously and stand ready to kick off our nation’s presidential nominating process!” tweeted Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann.