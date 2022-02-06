Iowa lawmakers introduced a bill this week that would require cameras to be installed in all public school classrooms.

The cameras would allow parents to see inside their children’s classes via livestream.

It’s a topic that has a lot of people talking.

When Local 4 News reached out to followers on Facebook, we received hundreds of comments and messages from parents concerned, excited and even just confused about the bill.

One concerned parent who was interviewed believes the bill was not well thought out.

Parents are asking for more information about what exactly these camera systems entail.

On Saturday, Local 4’s Sierra Krug visited Tina’s Dance Studio in Eldridge, which has a very similar livestreaming service in place.

Sierra learned more about how it works and what it could mean for students and parents if brought into Iowa public schools.

“It’s turned into something absolutely wonderful,” said owner, Tina Lindle.

Along with lights and action, Lindle brought cameras to dance class.

“Only parents of enrolled families have access,” said Lindle. “I have to approve every single account, so if a name pops up that I don’t recognize, then I’m going to investigate and see who is this?”

Others are skeptical.

“Any recording can be downloaded onto your computer and shared anywhere on the internet,” said Iowa State Education Association President Mike Beranek

Lindle says her system can prevent this.

“If a parent were to accidentally or purposely take a screenshot of their child in class, then the system will automatically kick them out,” said Lindle.

Some worry cameras would distract children trying to learn.

“They should be afforded a free education in an environment where they feel comfortable to learn and to express themselves,” said Beranek.

Lindle says her students aren’t aware of the cameras.

“The kids don’t even notice that the cameras are there,” said Lindle.

This calls into question the necessity of having cameras in classrooms.

“I could never imagine myself taking time out of my workday to watch that,” added the concerned parent.

Lindle says parents are making use of the ability to livestream their children’s dance lessons.

“They utilize it even more than I ever dreamt that they would,” said Lindle.

The power of modern technology is splitting opinions.

“This is just a tool that I think is important that we utilize,” added Lindle. “Take advantage of the technology that’s at our fingertips.”

Some parents are still opposed to the idea.

“I don’t need to go watch my student or my child, let alone some other child, or listen to a teacher,” said the concerned parent.

Reminder: Lindle owns and operates a dance studio — not a public school.

However, she says she currently monitors about 300 students with the system and has not had any trouble yet.

Part of the bill in the legislature would fine teachers and other school staff who fail to keep their cameras in working condition.

Local 4 News will continue to follow this story and provide updates when available.