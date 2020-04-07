Iowa passes 1,000 COVID-19 cases as governor shares closer look at QC region’s stats

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced 102 new positive cases of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus in the state to bring the total into four digits for the first time at 1,048.

One new death also was announced for a total of 26.

Three additional counties added cases, bringing the total to 78 of 99 Iowa counties.

Reynolds also announced 1,017 new negative tests for a total of 11,670, and said 1,670 tests are available. 104 of the cases are hospitalized and 341 have recovered.

Maps also were shown for two of the six regions the Iowa Department of Public Health is monitoring, including the Scott County and surrounding QC area and eastern Iowa counties.

The stats include the number of ventilators, ICU beds and inpatient beds available in each region, as well as how many ICU beds and ventilators are currently in use.

