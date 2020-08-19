Iowa passes 1,000 COVID-19 deaths

Iowa passed 1,000 deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday morning.

Health officials reported 15 more virus-related deaths, raising the deaths related to the virus to 1,002.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the state’s total COVID-19 cases has risen to 53,491. This is 574 new cases of COVID-19 since 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The state’s health department announced 459 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 41,948.

Iowa has 10,541 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 569,961 people have been tested for the virus and 508,412 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in six Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.