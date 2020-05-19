Iowa passes 15,000 COVID-19 cases

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 12 additional deaths Tuesday as total COVID-19 cases passed 15,000.

The state’s death toll is now at 367, while its number of positive cases sits at 15,296.

107,196 individuals have been tested. 91,640 of those tests have been negative. 7,847 have recovered.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds hosted a walkthrough of the state’s new website during her Tuesday news conference. You can see the site at coronavirus.iowa.gov.

You can watch her entire news conference here.