Iowa passes 200 deaths, 10,000 COVID-19 cases

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced another new daily high in COVID-19 deaths at her news conference Tuesday.

Nineteen Iowans died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 207.

With 408 new cases, Iowa also topped the 10,000 mark.

“We’re fishing where the fish are, so it’s no wonder that our daily case counts have grown over the last few weeks,” Reynolds said. “We can’t prevent people from getting the COVID-19 virus.”

Reynolds said 56 percent of the deaths have been in long term care facilities.

“Iowa’s deaths are consistently among this most vulnerable population,” Reynolds said. “Despite the many, many proactive steps taken early on to protect our most vulnerable Iowans, preventing COVID-19 from impacting long-term care facilities is extremely challenging.”

Meat processing plants have also been hard hit:

Confirmed #COVID-19 outbreaks in Iowa per @IAPublicHealth:



Tyson Plant, Columbus Junction–221 cases. 26% of employees

Iowa Premium National Beef, Tama–258 cases. (39%)

Tyson Plant, Waterloo–444 cases. (17%)

Tyson Plant, Perry–730 cases (58%)

TPI, Newton. 131 cases (13%)

There are 730 #COVID19 positive cases at the Tyson Foods meatpacking plant in Perry. That's 58% of its employees.

A fourth Test Iowa site is opening in Cedar Rapids on Thursday.

You can watch the full news conference here.

The 19 additional #COVIDー19

deaths mean 207 total deaths so far in Iowa. 408 new positive cases of the virus. 10,111 in the state since outbreak began in March. @WHOhd https://t.co/8aZO3rvt3x — Dave Price (@idaveprice) May 5, 2020