Iowa passed 650 COVID-19 deaths and 24,000 positive cases over the weekend, according to the latest stats provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Local 4 News checked the coronavirus.iowa.gov website at 10:45 a.m. Monday.

In addition to the 653 deaths and 24,046 cases, a total of 227,413 Iowans have been tested and 14,461 have recovered.