Iowa passes 400 COVID-19 deaths after 20 in past 24 hours

Iowa has topped 400 deaths after 20 residents died in the past 24 hours.

The 403 reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health around 10:45 a.m. is 20 more deaths than 24 hours ago.

That would be a daily high since the pandemic started. However, the method of reporting continues to change on coronavirus.iowa.gov.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds kept her focus on testing and reopening during her daily news conference.

“COVID-19 can’t be eliminated,” Reynolds said. “We can’t prevent people from getting it, but it can be managed. … Normal will look and feel different, but I believe we’ll all discover that different can look and feel pretty good.”

In all, 15,954 positive cases have been reported, an increase of 420 in the past day.

“We have never said that we were gonna prevent people from getting COVID-19,” Reynolds said. “That’s unrealistic. It’s unattainable.”

There were 269 more recoveries, putting that total at 8,505.

115,031 Iowans have been tested, an increase of 4,818 from the number posted 24 hours ago. Reynolds said 4,636 tests were administered Wednesday, with 355 positive.

Reynolds announced Thursday “anyone who thinks they should be tested can be” by the end of the day — “but maybe wait until tomorrow.”

Previously, there was a strict criteria in order for Iowans to get a COVID-19 test.

You can watch the entire news conference here.